Cetera Investment Advisers Has $271,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

