Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.7% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,459.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 369.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 159,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

