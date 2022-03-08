Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 269 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens & Minor Profile (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.