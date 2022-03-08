Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 269 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.