Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 44,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

