Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,954 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of SI-BONE worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

SIBN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $731.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 10.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

