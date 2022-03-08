Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

ARCB stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.01%.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.