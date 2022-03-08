Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.31 Million in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of Inogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $751.16 million, a P/E ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

