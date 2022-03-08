Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,693 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJX opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

