Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,442 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

