DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS DFDDF opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.

DFDS A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

