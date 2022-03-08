DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS DFDDF opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.
