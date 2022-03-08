Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,083,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Shares of QBCRF opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QBCRF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

