Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mar 8th, 2022

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,083,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Shares of QBCRF opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QBCRF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About Quebecor (Get Rating)

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

