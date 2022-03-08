Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ CTRM opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.25. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.