Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

