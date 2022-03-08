Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

