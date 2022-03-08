Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,690 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $312.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

