Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $217.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.91 and its 200 day moving average is $244.84. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.