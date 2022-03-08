Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

