Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,036 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

