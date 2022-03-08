Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

