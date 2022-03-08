Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,578 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Comerica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Comerica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Comerica stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

