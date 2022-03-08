Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 664 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,081 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

