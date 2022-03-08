Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

