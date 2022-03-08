Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter worth $100,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

