Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 15,165 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,165 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of TriState Capital worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TSC opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $988.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

