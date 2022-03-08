Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOCT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Shares of BOCT opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $34.69.

