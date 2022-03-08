Millennium Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Alector worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alector by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alector by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Alector by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of ALEC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 150,287 shares of company stock worth $3,308,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.