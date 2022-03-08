Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Transcat by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

TRNS stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $561.44 million, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

