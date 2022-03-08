Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) versus The Competition Financial Review

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gran Tierra Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 8.97% 9.01% 1.84% Gran Tierra Energy Competitors -18.81% 5.86% 6.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million $42.48 million 14.83 Gran Tierra Energy Competitors $8.33 billion $471.08 million 5.32

Gran Tierra Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gran Tierra Energy Competitors 2183 10768 15508 576 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Gran Tierra Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gran Tierra Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy rivals beat Gran Tierra Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

