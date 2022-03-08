BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

