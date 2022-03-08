BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 98,769 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 461.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,769 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.25% of ADTRAN worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ADTRAN by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

ADTRAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

