Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Pentair by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

