Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,267,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,892,000 after buying an additional 280,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

