Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 914,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,556,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,365,000 after acquiring an additional 322,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

