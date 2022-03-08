Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.