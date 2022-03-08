Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Strong Sell

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PING. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

PING stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.