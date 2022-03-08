Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 735,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 407,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 128,424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.