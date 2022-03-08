MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Position Reduced by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of MediaAlpha worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MediaAlpha by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MediaAlpha by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 123,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of MAX opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.