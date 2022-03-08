Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ManTech International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

ManTech International Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.