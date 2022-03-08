Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.