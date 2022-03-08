Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Post $1.37 EPS

Analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,014 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.