Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

