Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $244,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,637,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Doximity by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after buying an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

DOCS stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

