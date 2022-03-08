Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,218 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

