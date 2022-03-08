TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

NYSE:TRP opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $56.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 182.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 45.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

