Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

