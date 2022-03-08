Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 10,336 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.