908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.16. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 1,721.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

