Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.