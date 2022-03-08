Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

