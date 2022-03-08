Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAYD opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

